Goodwood partners with LGT Wealth Management for Ken Miles Cup at 81st Members’ Meeting

LGT Wealth Management is part of LGT Group, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years.

The 81st Members’ Meeting takes place over the weekend of 13 and 14 April, with the Ken Miles Cup taking place on the Sunday. In 2023, Goodwood announced that all races at this year’s Goodwood Revival – 6-8 September – will run entirely on sustainable fuel.

The 45-minute inaugural ‘Ken Miles Cup presented by LGT Wealth Management under the Governorship of Grant Reid’ will feature up to 30 Mustangs, renowned for their powerful engines and iconic design. The race will celebrate the model's 60th anniversary and pay tribute to esteemed British driver, engineer and mechanic Ken Miles who claimed the first major race victory for a Mustang.

James Wood in the 79th Members' Meeting at Goodwood Photo Bloxham/Beckett

Jonathan Gregory, Commercial Director at Goodwood, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with LGT Wealth Management and, indeed, expanding the relationship to include sponsorship of the Ken Miles Cup, which promises to be one of the highlights of the Members’ Meeting weekend. Ford Mustangs have a very special place in the hearts of British motorsport fans and Ken’s achievements in various roles deserve to be celebrated.

“LGT shares Goodwood’s commitment to sustainability, so it is very appropriate that this race is being run on sustainable fuel.”

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor the Ken Miles Cup at the 81st Members’ Meeting as a sustainably-fuelled race. As a company with a heritage deeply rooted in sustainability, we take immense pride in supporting an event that aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility.

“We are excited to contribute to the legacy of this historic event and to partner with Goodwood in supporting the transition to a carbon neutral future.”