Goodwood Revival partners with St Wilfrid's Hospice Retro & Vintage

Working together to champion vintage and second-hand fashion, Goodwood Revival welcomes St Wilfrid’s Hospice as the 2024 event’s Official Charity Partner.

Goodwood Revival is the ultimate destination for vintage aficionados to celebrate second-hand style stories. This year, Goodwood Revival will raise funds for local charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice who proudly embody the event’s Revive & Thrive ethos through their 12 charity shops across the South Coast, diverting 55,000 tons of textile waste from landfill each year and offering a more sustainable way to shop.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has provided expert palliative and end-of-life care to people in parts of West Sussex and Hampshire for the past 37 years. With annual running costs of £9.44 million, this essential service is reliant on fundraising; their 12 charity shops contribute as much as £2,450,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Richmond said: “We are delighted to welcome St Wilfrid’s Hospice to this year’s Goodwood Revival as the Official Charity Partner. It’s a marvellous opportunity to not only support their vital work in the local community, but also champion the event’s Revive & Thrive ethos together, reducing textile waste and celebrating vintage as the ultimate sustainable style statement.”

DRESSING FOR REVIVAL

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Retro & Vintage on Eastgate Square, Chichester is the perfect place to find your Revival outfit whilst also making a difference to local lives. Making easy work of sourcing your 1940s, 1950s and 1960s looks, shopping second-hand is the most sustainable way to become a part of the event’s unique period theme.

Whether you’re looking for authentic vintage, second-hand reproductions or the perfect accessories, store manager, Annie is often on hand to offer expert styling advice, from how to knot your silk scarf to which cravat you might have worn in the 1940s. You can also shop their collection on eBay, Depop, Vinted and their website.

