Goodwood Revival shines spotlight on classic car restoration

John Pitchforth saw through a jaded industry. And his insight became the beginning of a remarkable story of success – a story which he will be bringing to a very natural home once again this year, Goodwood Revival.

In response to a widening skills gap within the car restoration sector, John set up the Heritage Skills Academy. As managing director, he has overseen since a hugely impressive expansion – the perfect vindication of his belief that the industry wasn’t on its way out.

“I set it up because the classic vehicle industry had no future. They stopped apprenticeship training and they stop bringing new people into it. The industry was saying that when they stopped, it would stop. They felt that the younger generation was not really involved and was not really interested.

“We said we thought that they were wrong – and we set this up. It was brave but we could also see that it was true. We were dealing with the cynical older generation that were jaded and had been left behind by the education system which was not introducing the young people that were needed. We said let's do it. We started working with one or two specialists, and the rest of the industry sat and watched. We started with about eight apprenticeships and we have now got about 200 apprenticeships. Our apprenctices come from all over England. It's a three and a half year programme which we do in three years. It is residential and it is like a university.”

The Heritage Skills Academy deliver old-school mechanical training and old-school coachbuilding training: “We work for the independents but Bentley now uses us and Aston Martin now uses us and Morgan now uses us.”

John's point is that the younger generation were simply not being served by the regular career path or by the regular opportunities that were available: “Apprenticeships were not favoured by further education or by schools because they prefer people to go to university because they didn't see getting a job at 16 or 21 as being a success. But the reality is that there are a lot of young people keen to have those opportunities and we prioritise those opportunities. We are very good at finding people and interviewing them and matching them to the right employer. We are the matchmaker when it comes to employment. We are also the teachers. We provide the facilities. We look after the employers and we also look after the apprentices and we have a team of tutors that are absolutely dedicated to the older world of engineering.

“I have been doing this for 35 years and I've never worked with apprentices that are more engaged or more enthusiastic than the apprentices I'm working with now. We've got people that didn't do particularly well at school and people that did do brilliantly at school. We've got people that have done degrees or masters and we've also got retirees, people have maybe made their money in the city and have now decided that they want to do what they really want to do. Our apprentices range in age from 16 to 53. Most of them are in their 20s. A lot of them have gone to university and been disappointed by the experience and they have come to us, and about 45 per cent of our apprentices are now involved with historic racing. It is a wonderful life.”

As for Goodwood: “The Duke really likes what we do. One of the big things about what we do is that we are not about making new things. We are about maintaining old engineering. One of the big benefits that we have got is that a lot of the technology is still good and still very reliable. We don't have to recreate it. We have to maintain it, and the skills are still very relevant to the modern world. The Duke loves the fact that we have good old-fashioned problem-solving engineers who know how to make things work and how to keep them going.”

John has been bringing the apprentices to Revival for the past four years to showcase the work they do in classic car restoration, shining a spotlight on both the heritage skills involved and the apprenticeships themselves. This year, they'll be stationed in the historic Tyrrell Shed, allowing the next generation of classic car experts to hone their craft in the very same space in which Ken Tyrrell built his first Formula 1 Grand Prix-winning machines.