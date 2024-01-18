Goodwood's culinary apprentices showcase skills to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

Goodwood, renowned for its commitment to nurturing the culinary talents of young chefs, is set to host The Culinary Academy Apprentice Dinner at Goodwood’s Members Clubhouse, The Kennels, on February 8th.

This event is part of Goodwood's dedication to recognising the achievements of its apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place on 5-11 February 2024.

Under the guidance of Mike Watts, Goodwood's Executive Chef, the talented apprentices from The Culinary Academy will showcase their culinary prowess by crafting a three-course dinner for guests.

The evening will kick off at 6:30pm with a welcome drink, setting the tone for an exceptional dining experience. Attendees will have the privilege of savouring a bespoke menu meticulously crafted by the apprentices, providing a unique opportunity to witness their skills and creativity firsthand.

Goodwood's culinary apprentices at work

Goodwood's commitment to fostering the culinary skills of the next generation is evident in The Culinary Academy, an apprenticeship scheme that continues to shape the future of aspiring chefs. This event not only celebrates the dedication and hard work of these apprentices, but also serves as a testament to Goodwood's ongoing commitment to culinary excellence.

"We are delighted to showcase the talents of our apprentices at The Culinary Academy Apprentice Dinner," said Mike Watts, Executive Chef at Goodwood. "This event not only highlights the skills they have acquired, but also demonstrates the importance of investing in the future of the culinary arts. We invite guests to join us for an evening of exceptional cuisine and support these emerging talents."

The Apprentice chefs crafting and delivering the menu for the evening are Sam Spooner, 20, Henry Harvey, 17, Jake Lindgren, 18, Monty Holben and Josh Bolton, 19, who have all been part of The Culinary Academy at Goodwood.

The event is also supported by suppliers Brighton & Newhaven Fish Supplies, Goodwood Home Farm, Munneries and Hallgarten Wines.