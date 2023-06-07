Goodwood’s Future Lab to return with technology for a better World, co-curated by astronaut Tim Peake

Goodwood is pleased to announce that Future Lab will make a return for its sixth year, located in the heart of the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. Future Lab presented by Randox, was conceived in 2017 as a platform through which to introduce wider stories of technology and science innovation to the world’s biggest annual motorsport and automotive celebration.

Future Lab presented by Randox at the 2022 Festival of Speed.

The exhibition aims to spotlight ‘Technology for a Better World’, and within this mission, presents four themes which feature a curated line-up of 23 pioneering international companies, laboratories, and pioneers.

Beyond Earth, For EarthCo-curated by astronaut and space educator, Tim Peake, this theme will explore some of the latest innovations in space transportation, research missions and ‘space as a service’ propositions. In addition, it will look at how investing in space exploration, research and technology development brings positive learnings and benefits back down to Earth.Speaking about his involvement this year, Tim Peake said: “I’m thrilled to be heading to the Festival of Speed this July and to be a part of Future Lab. It’s been an incredible experience co-curating the space elements of this fabulous exhibition and I know visitors will be blown away by the variety and innovation on display this year.”

Beyond Earth, For Earth exhibitors: James Webb Space Telescope (NASA), Argonaut Large Lunar Lander (ESA), The SMART Tire Company, Gravitilab Aerospace Services, SaxaVord Spaceport, with RM Technology.

Powering the FutureThis important area will present solutions to power the future efficiently, cleanly and at speed; from new fuels and propulsion methods to meet the world’s mobility requirements, to large-scale sustainable energy sources and powerful advances in computing to transform global industries.

Powering the Future exhibitors: Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, IBM Quantum, BAR Technologies, Peak Evolution by Terren Electric Drive Systems, AutoNaut, NamX Group with Pininfarina, Lilium with eVolare.

Mobility on a MissionThis theme will look at how new mobility solutions can benefit industry, keep humans safe, protect the planet and enhance humanity’s interactions and understanding through pioneering innovations which solve problems, navigate challenging situations and break new boundaries.Mobility on a Mission exhibitors: Indy Autonomous Challenge, Muddy Machines, Skyports Drone Services, Academy of Robotics, Roam, Climb-E by Italdesign, EasyRain.

Simulated WorldsHere the zone will investigate how virtual platforms can benefit industry, culture, education and health through enhanced creative and production processes, digital twinning and collaborative platforms, immersive learning environments and haptic sensation in the virtual world.

Simulated Worlds exhibits: Epic Games, Valkyrie Industries, Dimension Studio, KEYi Tech, Visualskies.

Lucy Johnston, who has led the curation of Future Lab since its inception seven years ago said: “The companies and pioneers invited to exhibit this year represent some of the most ground-breaking advances in technology and science out there today, so we’re thrilled they’ll be joining us in Future Lab. They have all been handpicked to help visitors explore this year’s themes, and really cement our goals of showing what the future holds and inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists and designers.”

Presenting partner Randox will showcase their new diagnostic machine: the RABTA. The RABTA is their new – and most advanced - healthcare diagnostic testing machine, capable of outputting patient results from a Biochip, every minute, on the minute continuously. Each of those chips can hold up to 49 patient results on a single Biochip.

It has been optimised to test for a huge range of different health conditions from just one biochip, in record time, all as part of Randox’s EveryMan, EveryWoman test. At the event, visitors will be able to get a sense of what the RABTA machine is, how it works, and the benefits of signing up for a health check there and then.