Goodwoof 2023: Crowds and their dogs enjoy canine event at Goodwood including Peter Crouch, Bill Bailey and Kevin McCloud

Dogs of all shapes and sizes…and their humans… enjoyed a fun packed weekend at Goodwoof which also attracted a few famous faces as well.

By Kelly BrownContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:04 BST

The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate opened to visitors and their four-legged friends over two sunshine for fun-filled days this weekend (May 20 and 21) which were packed full of activities, famous faces and plenty of surprises with former Pompey player Peter Crouch, comedian Bill Bailey and designer and presenter Kevin McCloud among those at the event. With Snoopy overseeing the action from the heart of Goodwoof, the event featured breathtaking ‘Barkour’ stunts, rapid Flyball relays, world-class demonstrations from renowned trainers as well as brilliant ‘Barkitecture’ kennel designs – a true celebration of all things dog.Opening the weekend, alongside the magnificent military marching band, The Duke of Richmond and over 300 poodles ventured from the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House down to The Kennels. With everything from the standard poodle through to miniature and even teacup poodles, the breed was well and truly celebrated in all shapes, sizes and colours as the poodle reflects the Duke of Richmond’s fond memories of his grandmother’s black standard poodle, Bruno.Literary Corner provided a shady spot to relax and listen to tales from a stellar line up of authors and artists – including British author and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy, TV presenter Clare Balding, musician and comedian Bill Bailey and British poet Murray Lachlan Young – sharing dog-inspired tales.Energetic four-legged friends enjoyed playful poolside fun in Fido’s Lido presented by Leaps and Bounds, explored our new off-lead area, sniffed out the competition for the Fastest Dog presented by DHL and old dogs were taught new tricks in the Have-a-Go arena, while camera-ready canines were able to strike a pose at Bentley’s Pup-arazzi activation raising money for Pets As Therapy.

Tickets for next year’s event have been unleashed - get your paws on them at Goodwood.com

Former Portsmouth Fc favourite Peter Crouch with his dog at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Former Portsmouth Fc favourite Peter Crouch with his dog at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Balls of fun in Pet Plan at Goodwoof.Balls of fun in Pet Plan at Goodwoof.
Competing in the fastest dog at Goodwoof.Competing in the fastest dog at Goodwoof.
Kevin McCloud and Bill Bailey during the Barkitecture judging at Goodwoof.Kevin McCloud and Bill Bailey during the Barkitecture judging at Goodwoof.
Charlie Mackesy in Literay Corner at Goodwoof.Charlie Mackesy in Literay Corner at Goodwoof.
Stacey with her dog Binky at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Stacey with her dog Binky at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Kevin McCloud meets the Junior Barkitecture winner and tries out her kennel.Kevin McCloud meets the Junior Barkitecture winner and tries out her kennel.
Goodwoof 2023.Goodwoof 2023.
The Duke of Richmond, comedian Bill Baily and TV presenter Kevin McCloud during ‘Barkitecture’ at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.The Duke of Richmond, comedian Bill Baily and TV presenter Kevin McCloud during ‘Barkitecture’ at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
A guest with her two dogs at the studio during Goodwoof. Cleeves/PA Wire.A guest with her two dogs at the studio during Goodwoof. Cleeves/PA Wire.
Charlie Thomas from Bonhams actioning kennels designed for the ‘Barkitecture’ competition in aid of Pets As Therapy at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Charlie Thomas from Bonhams actioning kennels designed for the ‘Barkitecture’ competition in aid of Pets As Therapy at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
A dog at the ‘action sports arena’ during Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.A dog at the ‘action sports arena’ during Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Bonnie at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Bonnie at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
IBM’s ‘spot’, a robotic dog at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.IBM’s ‘spot’, a robotic dog at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Comedian Bill Bailey takes a picture with guests at Goodwoof Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Comedian Bill Bailey takes a picture with guests at Goodwoof Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Cyby (left) with Max and their dog Copper at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Cyby (left) with Max and their dog Copper at Goodwoof  Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Lots of people flocked to Goodwood for the Goodwoof event. Pic S Robards SR2305201Lots of people flocked to Goodwood for the Goodwoof event. Pic S Robards SR2305201
Comedian Bill Bailey at ‘Barkitecture’ Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.Comedian Bill Bailey at ‘Barkitecture’ Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Clare Balding at Goodwoof. Pic S Robards SR2305201Clare Balding at Goodwoof. Pic S Robards SR2305201
