The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate opened to visitors and their four-legged friends over two sunshine for fun-filled days this weekend (May 20 and 21) which were packed full of activities, famous faces and plenty of surprises with former Pompey player Peter Crouch, comedian Bill Bailey and designer and presenter Kevin McCloud among those at the event. With Snoopy overseeing the action from the heart of Goodwoof, the event featured breathtaking ‘Barkour’ stunts, rapid Flyball relays, world-class demonstrations from renowned trainers as well as brilliant ‘Barkitecture’ kennel designs – a true celebration of all things dog.Opening the weekend, alongside the magnificent military marching band, The Duke of Richmond and over 300 poodles ventured from the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House down to The Kennels. With everything from the standard poodle through to miniature and even teacup poodles, the breed was well and truly celebrated in all shapes, sizes and colours as the poodle reflects the Duke of Richmond’s fond memories of his grandmother’s black standard poodle, Bruno.Literary Corner provided a shady spot to relax and listen to tales from a stellar line up of authors and artists – including British author and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy, TV presenter Clare Balding, musician and comedian Bill Bailey and British poet Murray Lachlan Young – sharing dog-inspired tales.Energetic four-legged friends enjoyed playful poolside fun in Fido’s Lido presented by Leaps and Bounds, explored our new off-lead area, sniffed out the competition for the Fastest Dog presented by DHL and old dogs were taught new tricks in the Have-a-Go arena, while camera-ready canines were able to strike a pose at Bentley’s Pup-arazzi activation raising money for Pets As Therapy.