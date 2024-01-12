Goring Hall Hospital raises thousands for Guild Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The staff and medical professionals at the independent hospital organised a series of fundraising events in 2023 as a part of their annual 'giving something back' initiative. All proceeds generated will contribute to Guild Care’s community-focused work in 2024.

Fundraising events at the hospital ranged from sweepstakes for the Women’s World Cup and Eurovision Song Contest to static bike challenges, a non-uniform day, and a Christmas Fayre. The Christmas Fayre also involved service users from Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Centre, who sold crafts they had made as part of their art sessions at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said: ‘Guild Care are an incredible organisation, working tirelessly to support vulnerable people across our community. It has been an honour to work with them for the last 12 months, raising a superb £2,288. Their work is needed now more than ever, and I confident our partnership has been able to make a difference to those in need.’

Goring Hall cheque presentation to Guild Care

Aisha Palmer, Guild Care’s Community Fundraiser, said ‘Thank you so much to everyone at Goring Hall Hospital for their fundraising efforts over the last year, all the money raised will go straight back into funding our services for local people. Involving service users from our Fitzalan Howard Centre at the Christmas Fayre has given them such a boost for fundraising and they are now aiming to sell their crafts at more events and within our charity shops.’

The Guild Care vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives and as a charity, their aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area. Guild Care believe that nobody should feel isolated.