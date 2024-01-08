Goring Hall Hospital raises thousands for social care charity

Goring Hall Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has raised over £2,000 for Worthing based social care charity Guild Care. Staff and doctors at the independent hospital, ran a series of fundraisers throughout 2023 as part of their annual ‘giving something back initiative. All funds raised will be going towards the charity’s work across the community in 2024.

Guild Care was founded in Worthing in 1933 by a group of dedicated volunteers to support vulnerable people living in the community. The initial services provided by the not-for-profit charity ranged from free school milk to soup kitchens and legal aid. In 1943, Guild Care opened their first care home and later a dedicated day centre of for the elderly.

Today, 91 years later, the charity now works in tandem with Worthing Scope and provides life-changing services to over 3,000 people and their families each year. Across more than 30 different community services, users are able to access community transport, day services for the elderly and operates three care homes providing dignity and dedicated care to residents living with dementia and other conditions.

Guild Care is also one of Worthing's largest employers, with over 650 full-time staff and 300 volunteers.

Goring Hall staff with the Guild Care donation

Dedicated to supporting good causes across Worthing, staff and doctors at Goring Hall Hospital chose Guild Care as their chosen charity for 2023. Each year hospitals across Circle Health Group vote on a charity to support as part of a group wide initiative called ‘giving something back’. So far, over £40,000 has been raised for causes across the UK.

Events ranged from Women’s World Cup and Eurovision sweepstakes, through to static bike, a non-uniform day and a Christmas Fayre. On each occasion, patients and staff renewed their commitment to supporting Guild Care’s mission to ensure that all those in need live a fulfilling, safe and secure life.

Commenting on the final total, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said:

