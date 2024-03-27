Government help to save Meads Parish Hall

Could the dilapidated Parish Hall in Meads be set to rise again this Easter.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) have approved inprinciple the award of a Community Ownership Fund (COF) grant of £400,000 capital funding to help save Meads Parish Hall, after the recently registered charity Meads (Eastbourne) Community Centre (MECC) made an application to the fund earlier this year.
The trustees of MECC, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), were absolutely delighted with the news, and with the praise that has been coming in from local community leaders since DLUHC made the announcement.

The first statement from MECC on the approval began: “Fantastic news!” which seems to sum up the sentiment locally.

Together with additional revenue funding from COF to cover periods of closure and professional fees during the project, MECC are now confident that with local fundraising of £100K (a COF match funding requirement) they can repair and refurbish the hall and save the treasured community asset.

MECC trustees at Meads Parish Hall. Delighted with the news that their COF application is approved.MECC trustees at Meads Parish Hall. Delighted with the news that their COF application is approved.
Acquisition of the hall is the next urgent step, with outright ownership by MECC being a condition of some significant potential donors. Talks are underway with the hall's current operator, the PCC of St. John the Evangelist, who “are willing to explore this” with the CIO, and who “want this transfer to work for the benefit of our local community”.

Meanwhile MECC volunteers are continuing to look after the grounds, recently embarking on a clearance of years of overgrowth restricting access around the hall, and maintaining a careful eye on the structure for further risks to users from falling debris.

The COF news comes in the same week that tickets went on sale for a fundraising concert at the hall by Eastbourne Silver Band, to be held on the 18th of April.

The concert, aimed at all ages, is the first of many fundraising events that MECC plan to hold, and details can be found on their website meadsecc.org

