Grant from Freemasons brings the ‘D.R.E.A.M’ one step closer

A £3.1 million dream to replace an ageing 1950’s hall with a new one at Chailey Heritage Foundation has been brought a step closer.

The DREAM Centre plan has been given a boost thanks to a £25,000 grant from Sussex Freemasons. The grant for to help towards the project comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is run by the friends and families of the Freemasons.

Harriet, Matthew and Ellie with Ryan Heal , Sally-Anne Murray ) and Maurice Adams

The charity, which works with disabled young people, was launched in 2016 with a building large enough for children and young people with complex disabilities to participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities.

The D.R.E.A.M (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre is the latest chapter in the story of the Chailey Heritage Foundation, which has been changing the lives of young people with disabilities since 1903.

The new indoor space will also house the powered wheelchair driving school which will benefit many of the young people.

Wheelchair football, power chair driving, trampolining, drama and dance will also be on offer alongside the sensory four dimensional experience, which will allow children to be ‘transported’ to different countries and experience sights and sounds from around the world.

One of the children enjoying the activities that the centre offers

Carol Llewellyn, a teacher at Chailey Heritage School, said: “Thanks to Sussex Freemasons and all the other generous donors.

“The D.R.E.A.M. Centre will make it possible for the students to have a space large enough to play competitive sports and perform to friends and family.”

Sally-Anne Murray, development director of Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “We are grateful for this grant. We rely on organisations like Sussex Freemasons to help us provide the ground-breaking facilities that really enrich the lives of those we care for.”

Maurice Adams from Sussex Freemasons said: “We are delighted to support Chailey’s appeal and look forward to seeing the centre.”