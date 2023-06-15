Grants of up to £15,000 for conservation projects in the High Weald Area of outstanding Natural Beauty

The Sussex Lund grant programme supports small-scale, practical projects that improve the landscape and ecology of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the towns, hamlets, villages and towns on its fringes. It also supports projects that help people to experience and celebrate the landscape, and build connections to it.
Previous successful applications include:
- Planting community orchards- Restoring ponds and wetland areas
- Hedge-laying and planting to restore historic boundary lines
- Managing precious wildflower precious grassland; and
- Running a community festival to celebrate the High Weald’s Dark Skies.
This year we are keen to support projects that improve nature and involve people in community green spaces such as churchyards, school grounds, allotments, and recreation areas; particularly in urban areas on the fringes of the High Weald.
Sussex Lund is supported by Lund Trust and administered by the High Weald AONB Partnership. The programme has awarded over £1million to more than 200 conservation projects in and around the AONB since 2017.
How it works:
All the information you need can be found on our Sussex Lund webpage - highweald.org/grants/sussex-lund
The first step is to read through the grant criteria and then register your interest using our short online form.
Whether you already have a project in the works and need an application form or you’re a newcomer in search of more information and guidance, submitting an enquiry will help us give you the support you need. A member of the AONB team will get in touch with you to discuss your ideas and arrange an advisory site visit.
Good luck!