Grayson Perry confirms Bexhill date on 2025 UK tour

Sir Grayson Perry is embarking on a UK tour in 2025 taking in Guildford, Chichester, Brighton and Bexhill with his new show Grayson Perry: Are You Good?

Tickets are available from www.fane.co.uk/grayson-perry for dates including: Thursday, October 23 at Guildford’s G Live; Saturday, November 1 at Chichester Festival Theatre; Sunday November 2 at Brighton Dome; and Monday November 3 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Spokeswoman Rosie Robinson-Wood said: “Kicking off in October 2025, Perry will travel the country, exploring whether we are as virtuous as we think. Opening in York Opera House on October 7, Perry will then take in a further 20 dates before concluding at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on December 7.

“This brand-new show will ask the question that is fundamental to our humanity: are you good? In this show Grayson will be helping you, the audience, find out if you really are thoroughly good or maybe quite evil, but in a fun way.

“Always starting out with the assumption that people are born good and then life happens, let’s pull back the curtain and see where your morals truly lie. Are you as virtuous as you think? With lots of audience participation and a few silly songs audiences are promised an entertaining evening but you may come out with core values completely in tatters. Is it more important to be good or to be right? It’s time to update what is a virtue and what is a sin. No biggie.”

Grayson said: “Looking forward to going back on the road next autumn. I think the theme of my show is very relevant in a time when it can be confusing as to who are the goodies and who are the baddies.”

Grayson Perry is one of the best-known contemporary British artists. He won the Turner Prize in 2003 and he has been a member of the Royal Academy of Arts since 2012. Grayson Perry’s work features a wide variety of techniques and materials: tapestries, ceramics, large woodcuts, cast-iron sculptures, prints, dresses and even a complete house.

He achieved success with a number of big exhibitions, starting with Guerilla Tactics at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam (2002). The Most Popular Exhibition Ever! travelled around the world from 2015 to 2017. In 2020 the Holburne Museumin Bath organised a major retrospective on Perry, called The Pre-Therapy Years. One of his best-known works is the series of tapestries The Vanity of Small Differences (2012), first shown at the Victoria Miro Gallery in London.

One of the first documentary series by Perry, All In the Best Possible Taste, for which he won a BAFTA in 2013, chronicled the making of these works. He also won a BAFTA for the documentary series Who Are You? (2014), about identity, which was accompanied by an exhibition at The National Portrait Gallery in London. The documentary series All Man (2016) explores masculinity and gender stereotyping, which were also the subject of his book The Descent of Man. With the television programme Grayson’s Art Club (2020-2021), Perry demonstrated the uniting power of art during the lockdowns in the United Kingdom.