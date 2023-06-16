"Great Coastal Railway Journeys" Explores Fishbourne Roman Palace in latest episode

The highly acclaimed travel documentary series "Great Coastal Railway Journeys" is set to air its new episode on Friday, June 16, on BBC Two, which sees Michael Portillo embark on a fascinating journey from Fishbourne to Seaford.

Marvellous mosaics at Fishbourne Roman Palace

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode is Portillo's visit to the historic Fishbourne Roman Palace, a renowned archaeological site and museum located near Chichester, West Sussex. This ancient palace, built during the Roman occupation of Britain, offers a unique glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of Roman dignitaries from centuries past.

Leanne O’Boyle, Executive Director of The Sussex Archaeological Society, which owns and cares for Fishbourne Roman Palace said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The remains of the Roman palace at Fishbourne are a hugely important part of our county’s history. The largest palace north of the Alps, these extraordinary archaeological remains were a gateway to the Roman empire, with ships bringing new ways of doing things, as well as exotic goods and luxuries from around the Roman world. We are so thrilled to welcome Michael Portillo to Fishbourne and to share this remarkable place with BBC viewers.’

Fishbourne Roman Palace and its recreated Roman gardens.

Tune in to BBC Two on Friday June 16, at 6.30pm to witness Michael Portillo's exploration of Fishbourne Roman Palace and the stunning coastal landscapes along the way.

To find out more about visiting Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, visit sussexpast.co.uk

For more information about the series and to watch previous episodes, please visit the official BBC website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001mx83

About Fishbourne Roman Palace

Cupid on a Dolphin mosaic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by Sussex Past, a trading name for The Sussex Archaeological Society, Fishbourne Roman Palace is an exceptionally well-preserved Roman site located near Fishbourne in West Sussex, England.

Built in the 1st century AD, the palace represents one of the largest residential Roman structures discovered in Great Britain. Its remarkable remains offer a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Roman elite and provide valuable insights into the history of the region.

More about The Sussex Archaeological Society

The Sussex Archaeological Society was founded in 1846 and is the oldest organisation of its kind in the country. It is a registered charity that opens historic houses and gardens to the public, curates six fully accredited museums and undertakes and encourages research.

The heritages sites it cares for under its Sussex Past brand include Lewes Castle & Museum, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, Anne of Cleves House Museum & Gardens, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Marlipins Museum, the Priest House & Garden, and the Long Man of Wilmington.