Green light for plans to expand Hailsham school by 420 places

Plans to create 420 new primary places at a Hailsham school have been given the go ahead.

Hailsham Community College is set to welcome primary age children from September 2019, in an £8 million scheme approved by East Sussex County Council.

The lead member for education has approved the recommended option to develop land for a new facility off park road to accommodate the new intake of pupils. This comes as the birth rate in Hailsham has risen in recent years due to development – which has put pressure on schools.

The estimated cost of the expansion is between £7-8 million –but this does not include land value and there could be an added cost of between £300,000-£500,000 should there need to be a temporary solution if the facility isn’t ready for the 2019 academic intake.

A council spokesperson said, “Hailsham Community College has demonstrated a long term investment and commitment to improve provision and outcomes for children in Hailsham.

“The creation of an allthrough school will provide the opportunity to expand provision to the primary phase, which will offer further diversity of provision, support the transition of learners from KS3 to KS4 and help improve outcomes at KS4.”