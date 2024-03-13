Green project receives national award for cutting carbon footprint and saving time for patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national Sustainability Partnership Awards are dedicated to showcasing the organisations and NHS Trusts that have proven to be striving to implement sustainable change within the healthcare sector and who are truly driving a greener future for the NHS.

Last year, the team were granted funding to pioneer the creation of a green digital pathway for elective orthopaedic surgery patients within the SOTC at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pathway for patients who need orthopaedic surgery can typically include frequent hospital visits, long commutes to and from appointments both before and after surgery and hundreds of pages of patient information.

Sussex Orthopaedic Treatment Centre theatre team

Professor Benedict Rogers, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon said: “I am delighted to accept this award, which highlights the impact changes in patient pathways can make to the carbon footprint of healthcare.

“The department of orthopaedics at UHSussex is pushing hard to improve the sustainability of surgical practice, and this award is a recognition of the improvement made to date. We hope to further reduce the environmental impact of surgery by the ongoing collaboration of local, regional, and national partners and I would like to thank my colleagues who continue to contribute so much to this work."

As part of UHSussex’s ‘Patient First Planet First’ green agenda, the goal for the Trust was to reduce the need for face-to-face visits from referrals to leaving hospital, to take the patient journey from paper to digital and look at the carbon footprint savings at the end of the six-month project – from start to virtual ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collaborating with Definition Health, which provide preoperative digital solutions to support hospitals to increase capacity whilst reducing their carbon footprint, this sustainable pathway enabled patients to complete most of their surgical pathway from the comfort of their home.

The study achieved:

More than 80% patients satisfied with their experience and expressing how important being at home was to them.

Reduced unnecessary trips to hospital, with 24,000 miles of travel avoided (6t of CO2), no car park costs and reduced wear and tear on vehicles.

Reduced nearly 60,000 pages of information through the digital delivery of patient information.

7.6 tonnes CO2 saved.

Increased clinical capacity by 40%.

By digitising the patient pathway, patients could complete and deliver their information to the hospital electronically, patient information was visible to the clinical teams for triage and appointments could be made when appropriate, as well as follow-up care through the virtual recovery ward.

Dr Rosie Scott, co-founder of Definition Health said: “As co-founder, I'm proud to accept the NHS award for Sustainability Partnership of the Year, in collaboration with our valued partners at University Hospitals Sussex. ⁤⁤This award recognises and highlights the outstanding work of both the teams at Definition Health and University Hospitals Sussex, demonstrating our shared commitment to advancing sustainability within the NHS. ⁤⁤

“Together, we're playing a vital role in driving towards the NHS's net zero goals, leveraging our innovative end-to-end surgical solution to reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency. ⁤⁤Through our collaborative efforts, we believe we have set a powerful example for sustainable healthcare practices nationwide.” ⁤