Grow your curiosity at special event in Hastings

Heather Duster will be back performing at this years festival

Curious Agenda CIC, a Hastings and Rother based creative social enterprise, launches its 2024 immersive arts festival, ‘A Curious Town Grows,’ taking place 24th May to 2nd June 2024 at sites across Hastings and St Leonards.

Following its celebrated inaugural festival ‘A Curious Town Dreams’ in June 2023, A Curious Town Grows features an exciting blend of performances, art installations, workshops and immersive experiences inspired by the theme of growth. Festival events over the 10+ days are devised and presented by over 200 artists, performers, local businesses and community groups.

A Curious Town Grows launches with an extraordinary opening night of cabaret and art exhibitions at the newly opened Saint Leonard’s Church, featuring performances and installations by local and guest creatives including award winning Twice Shy Theatre & Revolting Rosy. Highlights from the festival line-up features curious happenings for families and grownups alike, including a magical woodland trail at Speckled Wood, an Alternative Sunday Service featuring drag queens including Drag Race UK Star Elektra Fence and hosted by Heather Duster, The Great Art Face Off, Little Mashers’ Curious Kids Day and Tidal Treasures exhibition of art created from sea plastics. Festival-goers can also get curious at panel talks, take part in a ‘village fete’, explore a mycelium-themed sound and light exhibition by Radiator Arts, and discover their buzz at Bee Curious Day with local company Bee Potion. There will also be an opportunity to discover the secret history of television with the Spirit of Invention ‘festival within a festival’ which commemorates the ingenuity of John Logie Baird 100 years ago.

Curious Agenda founder and Director of Imagination, Miia Forbes, says, “We’re thrilled to announce ‘A Curious Town Grows,’ our second festival in Hastings. Our mission is to inspire curiosity in the community by creating a space for people to be playful, explore and get creative. Through over 60 workshops, performances and experiences at this year’s festival, participants can discover the many intriguing curiosities that Hastings has to offer.

Jazz Violinist, Sam Brown, will return to perform at this years festival

“At last year’s festival, which featured 100 local and national creatives and makers and drew over 800 curious people, Hastings proved itself to be a thoroughly curious town. We’re excited to welcome even more of our unique and vibrant community to experience this year’s event, which has grown in scale, flourishing across the town."

A Curious Town Grows will include a range of free as well as ticketed events with pricing options to ensure that as many people can participate as possible. More information and tickets for the festival are available from the website, www.acurioustown.co.uk.