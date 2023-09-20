BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Guides and Brownies take part in cricket event in Crawley

On Saturday 16th September, Brownies and Guides from Girlguiding Sussex Central county participated in a cricket event provided by the Sussex Cricket Foundation and their Girls Chance to Shine programme.
By Janet SamuelContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:08 BST
Brownies with 'Sid the Shark' Brownies with 'Sid the Shark'
Brownies with 'Sid the Shark'

More than 60 girls attended Three Bridges Cricket Club in Crawley where coaches from the Foundation gave them opportunities to learn various cricket skills. The girls practiced their bowling, catching and batting talents, concluding with a mini cricket match. At the end of the session each girl received a special badge from Sussex Central and a cricket soft ball from the Sussex Cricket Foundation. The brownies received a surprise visit from Sid the Shark, Sussex Cricket’s mascot.

County Commissioner Wendy Colson said: “I am very grateful to the Sussex Cricket Foundation for putting together this chance for our girls to learn about the game of cricket in a fun setting. My thanks go to Three Bridges Cricket Club for hosting the event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Participating Units were from Broadbridge Heath, Burgess Hill, Copthorne, Crawley, East Grinstead, Felbridge, Harwood, Haywards Heath, Henfield, Horsham, Lindfield, Pound Hill, Roffey, Southwater and Three Bridges.

Most Popular
Guides gather together Guides gather together
Guides gather together

Girlguiding helps all girls know they can do anything. Together we’ve challenged gender stereotypes and discrimination for over 110 years.

We’re a powerful collective voice – by girls, for girls – changing the world for the better. We help all girls know they can do anything. We’re Girlguiding

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’re over 300,000 girls from 4 to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures. We’re over 70,000 volunteers, and 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities week in, week out .

Guides being coached on how to use a cricket batGuides being coached on how to use a cricket bat
Guides being coached on how to use a cricket bat

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you. We’re an organisation that is easily accessible, rewarding and enjoyable!

To find out more and join us go to

https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/

https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/

Practising catching the ball Practising catching the ball
Practising catching the ball

https://www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/

https://instagram.com/girlguidingsussexcentral?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham areas.

Janet Samuel

Girlguiding Sussex Central

county Marketing and Communication Chair

[email protected]

Related topics:Sussex Cricket FoundationHorsham