Guild Care - driving away isolation this Christmas

Worthing based leading social care charity Guild Care helped combat loneliness by organising a Christmas outing for a group of their service users on Sunday.

The afternoon was filled with festive cheer, featuring specially arranged minibuses ensuring service users from Guild Care’s range of community services and care homes could attend. The afternoon started with mince pies and mulled wine before taking the minibuses to The Assembly Hall for the attendees to enjoy the Christmas with The Salvation Army show.

Guild Care’s vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives, this event served a dual purpose by also highlighting Guild Care's pressing need for volunteer drivers. Guild Care’s community services rely on dedicated volunteers, and they are actively seeking individuals willing to contribute their time to drive minibuses, ensuring that small groups of older people who face challenges accessing public transport can still enjoy their services.

Isobel and Anthea arriving at The Assembly Hall

Elizabeth Lang, Volunteer Manager at Guild Care, said ‘As part of our Transport Team, you will be at the heart of reducing isolation and loneliness for people across our community services. You will do so much more than just pick up people and drop them off, you will brighten up people’s lives.