Guild Care launches Christmas gift appeal to bring festive joy to its members
Guild Care, Worthing's leading Social Care Charity, is dedicated to supporting older people, individuals with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. In its 90th year, Guild Care continues to reduce social isolation and stigma, supporting over 3000 individuals annually through a range of services.
This festive season, they are asking for donations to help buy Christmas gifts for people who use their community services.
Bernadette Dawes, Guild Care’s Director of Community Services & Development, highlighted the importance of this appeal, stating: “We have observed an increase in the number of older people impacted by loneliness and social isolation in Worthing. ‘Creating Connections’, one of our community services for people aged 65 and over, runs a monthly programme of activities for people to enjoy, make new friends and socialise, combating feelings of being alone and isolated.”
“It would be wonderful if we could provide a Christmas gift to everyone who uses our community services,” Bernadette continued.
Many have no family and receive no Christmas gifts but with your help you can brighten their Christmas. The funds raised will allow us to buy some treats which are often found to be unaffordable.
To support Guild Care’s Christmas gift appeal and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in our local community, donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/christmasgift23.
Alternatively, contributions can be made by calling 01903 528613 or sending a cheque payable to ‘Guild Care’ addressed to Guild Care, Christmas Gift Appeal, Methold House, North Street, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1DU.