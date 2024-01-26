Guild Care’s Creating Connections service members unite to knit for Worthing's tiniest residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creating Connections is a service from local charity, Guild Care, which is committed to reducing social isolation and social stigma among older people by bringing them together for activities from exercise sessions to arts & crafts.

Pam, a dedicated member of Creating Connections, shared her journey: "I came across an SOS in a local magazine from Worthing Hospital saying they were urgently seeking hats for premature babies. With my knitting skills which I’d learned from my mother years ago, I picked up a pattern and got started. Then I mentioned it at our Singing for Pleasure group to see if anyone else wanted to get involved. Now, four of us are knitting, including Sheila who runs the group! We've already produced 30 hats for the hospital."

Taking up her knitting needles again also inspired Pam to teach herself how to crochet. She’s since created a jumper for her granddaughter in Australia and is making a cardigan for her twin sister, both 26 years old.

Since her husband died two years ago, Pam has lived alone so she joined Creating Connections to meet new friends. The weekly sessions have brought a welcome structure to her week. “It’s something to look forward to,” she says. “It’s nice to get out the house. I love people’s company and I just have a good time. We’re all similar ages and have a laugh, it’s great fun.”

The Creating Connections service, dedicated to promoting independence among those over 65, offers one-to-one befriending and weekly face-to-face group activities. From seated exercise classes and bingo to live music, dancing, and the beloved Sunday lunch club, the service fosters a vibrant and inclusive community.