Guildford and Chichester dates for the great Hercule Poirot on tour

Guildford, Chichester and Brighton will be getting a dose of Agatha Christie's Death On The Nile, adapted by Ken Ludwig, on a national tour.

Joining Mark Hadfield as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot will be Glynis Barber as Salome Otterbourne and Bob Barrett as Poirot’s trusted friend, Colonel Race. Fiery Angel will bring this Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express.

Death On The Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation.

Glynis Barber became a household name when she starred opposite Michael Brandon in the TV series Dempsey and Makepeace. More recent TV credits include series regulars Norma Crow in Hollyoaks, Gertrusha in NBC’s The Outpost and Glenda Mitchell in EastEnders, as well as Jean McAteer in The Royal, DCI Grace Barraclough in Emmerdale, Fiona Brake in Night & Day and Soolin in Blake’s 7.

Her previous brushes with Agatha Christie were when she was Cora van Stuyvesant in Agatha Christie’s Marple: Endless Night and as Lola Brewster in Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple: The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side. Her most recent theatre credits include The Best Man (West End), Stalking the Bogeyman (Southwark Playhouse), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (West End) and The Graduate (UK tour).

Glynis said: “I couldn't be more excited to be returning to the stage and working with the brilliant team at Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey. This iconic play from Agatha Christie's phenomenal body of work keeps audiences on the edge of their seat and I can't wait to be part of a cast that will bring this gripping drama to theatres all over the UK and Ireland.”

Bob Barrett is best known as Sacha Levy in the long-running Holby City, a role he played from 2010 to 2022. On film, he played George Bryan in John Madden’s Shakespeare in Love. On stage, he most recently appeared in the UK & Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and the UK Tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, both directed by Lucy Bailey.

Bob said: “To have the chance of being in one Agatha Christie tour, getting to work with the incomparable team of Lucy Bailey and Fiery Angel, was special. To get to be in three is a great privilege I shall never forget.”

2026 dates include: January 13-17 – The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk; January 27-31, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk, tickets on sale September 13; and March 31-April 4, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/brighton

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Death On The Nile will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.