Guildford date for smash-hit supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story

The smash-hit supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story hits the road this autumn with Kevin Clifton as Sam, Stacey Dooley as Jenny, Grant Kilburn as Ben and Shvorne Marks in the role of Lauren.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman, it plays Theatre Royal Brighton 6-11 October; Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford 27 October-1 November; The Hawth Crawley 3-8 November; and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre 10-15 November.

There will be a second leg of the tour running from 8 January-20 June 2026, with casting to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokeswoman Chloe Heard said: “2:22 – A Ghost Story’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by more than a million people in seventeen different countries across five continents.

“The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for ten weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May-September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly.

“For its first UK tour the 2023 cast featured Joe Absolom, Charlene Boyd, Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton and the second leg in 2024 saw Vera Chok, Jay McGuiness, George Rainsford and Fiona Wade take up the roles.

“2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth? Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.”