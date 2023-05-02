Gundog Challenge held at Cowdray raises over £4,000 in aid of Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex

A Gundog Challenge involving some of the best handlers in the UK and Europe took place on Saturday April 29 at Cowdray raising over £4,000 in support of the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

Jason Mayhew, Cowdray Estate's Gundog Trainer, organised the Gundog Challenge

Organised by Cowdray’s experienced and award-winning gundog trainer Jason Mayhew, 16 teams with four dogs per team took part in a series of competition events where highly trained dogs worked with their experienced owners to complete seven tests. This is the second year that the event has taken place at Cowdray.

There were teams from all over the world including Switzerland, Scotland, Wales, Belgium as well as from the UK who took part in the event which began at the Deer Park before moving to The Ruins. After the competition, tea, a charity auction and prize-giving took place in The Walled Garden.

The winning team was called ‘Style over Substance’ which was made up of Wendy Glue, Patti Money-Coutts, Sam Morley-Riches and Laura Hill. The top dog was John Cardno. The seven tests included entering water, jumps and the dogs skilfully running through crops and vegetation as well as parkland.

Competitors take part in the Gundog Challenge

Cowdray Gundog Trainer Jason Mayhew said: “We couldn’t have asked for more: the day went like clockwork, and we were incredibly lucky to be blessed with lovely weather. Thank you to everyone who helped us raise money for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, a very worthwhile charity.

“We had over 150 spectators standing on the Causeway in front of The Ruins watching what is the biggest gun dog team test in the country with some of the best gundog handlers in the UK taking part.

“A huge thank you to Cowdray and to all our sponsors including Skinners Dog Food, Harkila, a clothing brand, and Acme Whistles. Diane Gollowitzer also gave her time to take all the photographs, with proceeds from the sale of each image going towards our chosen charity.

“We were delighted that everyone who participated were able to take away a goody bag including a specially designed lanyard in Cowdray colours to wear around your neck with a whistle attached. Thank you to everyone who participated and watched as well as to all our sponsors for making the event such a success.”

