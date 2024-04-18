Gundog Challenge held at Cowdray to raise money for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Cowdray’s experienced and award-winning gundog trainer Jason Mayhew, the day comprises of a team competition event where highly trained dogs will be working with their experienced owners to complete several controlled challenges and demonstrations with each team being scored throughout the day.

Highly experienced teams from all over the UK as well as Europe will complete several controlled challenges and demonstrations. Each team will be scored by experienced judges throughout the day on their performance with trophies being awarded at the end of the event.

The day starts promptly at 8.30am at The Deer Park near to Benbow Pond. For spectators who wish to bring a dog, for the first time this year a gundog scurry takes place between 9am and 12.30pm at the Deer Park. A scurry is a timed test to retrieve a dummy, and the quickest dog back with it wins. Each trial costs £1, with all the money going to charity, and dog owners can have as many goes as they want.

Gundog Challenge held in front of Cowdray Ruins

The event then moves on to the causeway in front of the Cowdray Ruins for an approximate afternoon start of 1pm. This will be followed by a prize giving and an auction in The Walled Garden at around 4pm. Auction prizes include a round of golf on Cowdray’s championship golf course, wine tasting at Gusbourne Estate and many more.

Cowdray gundog trainer Jason Mayhew said: “I am delighted to be organising the third Cowdray Gundog Challenge. This year we will again be raising awareness and money for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex that does an amazing job helping those in need.

“The last two years have been so successful, that we are delighted to be holding the event again. We are keen for as many spectators as possible to come and watch this fantastic competition where highly skilled gundogs work with their trainers to show outstanding obedience and discipline.

“Gundog training is an ideal way to keep your dog fit and mentally stimulated, doing what he is bred to do.”

Spectators are welcome, with a suggested ticket donation to charity of either £3, £5 or £10. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex. Please be aware that trials shots will be used at the Deer Park and any dogs sensitive to loud noises should not attend.