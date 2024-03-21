Gym expansion plans set for Bexhill Leisure Centre

Residents in Bexhill can look forward to improved fitness centre facilities thanks to a local partnership. Freedom Leisure, working in partnership with Rother District Council, will soon begin work to upgrade gym facilities at Bexhill leisure Centre in Down Road. The move is aimed at supporting the health and wellbeing of the community and to encourage residents to be more active.
The new gym layout will be completed within the first week of April with the aim of enhancing the overall customer experience by adding new and exciting pieces of equipment from treadmills to bench press machines.

The project has recognised the need to increase the centre's equipment to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality fitness facilities for the local community.

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Rother commented; “We are excited for this opportunity to expand our current gym offering to meet the growing needs of our customers in Bexhill and surrounding areas”

Cllr Hazel Timpe, lead member for Neighbourhood Services, Tourism and the Joint Waste Contract, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Freedom Leisure to enable this exciting project to proceed. We hope the new facilities will encourage more people in Bexhill and Rother to get active.”

To celebrate the new equipment in the centre, there are some fantastic membership offers currently available. For further information about joining call Bexhill Leisure Centre 01424 731171 or email [email protected] or visit the website at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/bexhill-leisure-cente

