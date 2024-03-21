Gym expansion plans set for Bexhill Leisure Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new gym layout will be completed within the first week of April with the aim of enhancing the overall customer experience by adding new and exciting pieces of equipment from treadmills to bench press machines.

The project has recognised the need to increase the centre's equipment to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality fitness facilities for the local community.

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Rother commented; “We are excited for this opportunity to expand our current gym offering to meet the growing needs of our customers in Bexhill and surrounding areas”

Cllr Hazel Timpe, lead member for Neighbourhood Services, Tourism and the Joint Waste Contract, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Freedom Leisure to enable this exciting project to proceed. We hope the new facilities will encourage more people in Bexhill and Rother to get active.”