Hailsham Active Run returning to town centre in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Sunday 19th May, organisers are confident that the run will be bigger, even better and top the success of last year's event, where over 500 people participated in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Town Council, which part-funded last year's event, is supporting the run again this year by sponsoring the 5K race and is partnering with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to co-organise and promote the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full details of individual races, entry fees and how to register are available via hailshamrun.co.uk

Hailsham Active Run 2023 | Contributed photo

Whilst the main sponsor of the run is Hailsham Town Council, money towards the event has also been raised from businesses in the community, funds which will go towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors include Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive), Crown Wealth Management (3K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K). Additionally, Stevens & Carter has sponsored the inflatable start and finish line, and Miss Walls will be kindly providing cakes at the finish line.

A Mobiloo (mobile toilet), kindly sponsored by Colston Ltd and The Alinker UK, will be provided for the all-inclusive 1-mile run providing a safe space for those who need it, and the 1-mile race will once again be aimed at members of the community with different needs with the permitted use of supportive aids to get them around the course.

Trophies will be given out at the end for participants in each running category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 9.30am-12.30pm on the day and the races will follow the same routes as last year.

Route map: 1-mile

The event consists of the following races:

1-Mile Race: Start time - 10am (Sponsored by Lightning Fibre)3K Race: Start time - 9.30am (Sponsored by Crown Wealth Management)

5K Race: Start time - 10.30am (Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council)

10K Race: Start time - 10.30am (Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions)

Route map: 3K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to again be organising the Hailsham Active Run, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead for Hailsham Active and town councillor Mary Laxton.

"The town hosted fun runs 31 years ago but now, running is a growing community activity beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain."

"Of course, like last year's inaugural race, this will again be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area - in turn benefiting our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

"Using the undulating roads in and around Hailsham, this series of races are perfect for the experienced runner to those looking to begin their running journey. We are also continuing to offer our inclusive disability 1-mile race for all ages and abilities, to give everyone their opportunity to race and receive a medal. The 3k race is also perfect for the youngsters looking to add a medal to their collections!"

Route map: 3K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Laxton added: "We are ready to put on another superb run - everything is already in place and we just need participants to sign up. Mums, dads, uncles, aunts, grandparents, children, businesses and local traders...... it's not too late to get signed up as a warm welcome awaits you."