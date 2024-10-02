Hailsham bank branch closures: how the Post Office and upcoming Banking Hub can help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a result of the forthcoming closure of the Hailsham's Lloyds and Halifax bank branches (recently postponed until March 2025), the Town Council wishes to assure customers that normal bank transactions can be carried out in branch at the town centre Post Office (10 High Street), including business deposits.

Hailsham residents can access their high street bank accounts at the town centre Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office’s free everyday banking service is available to both businesses and individuals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, customers cannot transfer money from their account at the Post Office, or get advice on savings, credit, mortgages or other forms of lending offered by your bank. For these, you will need to contact your bank direct or visit in-branch. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available online at https://www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking.

Hailsham Post Office, 10 High Street

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures," said John Harrison, Town Clerk and Postmaster of the Hailsham High Street Post Office. "An increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches. Whilst we fully understand the considerable uptake in the use of online banking in recent years, there are still people, particularly the elderly, who like to visit their branches and bank in person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is where the town centre Post Office can help, taking into account the forthcoming closure of the local Lloyds and Halifax branches, but with transactions for customers of other banks and building societies too."

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a banking hub next year, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming bank branch closures.

The Town Council, delighted to hear that Hailsham will soon benefit from a banking hub, nevertheless continues to raise awareness to residents of the availability of individual and business banking services at its High Street Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banking Hub (Post Office)

Cllr Mary Laxton of the Town Council's Post Office Working Group commented: "We are delighted that a permanent Banking Hub will be established in Hailsham next year, which will complement the provision of our local post office - of which the Town Council is the franchisee. The fact that such an essential service will be delivered locally is excellent news for many residents and will be highly beneficial to our community."

This year marks the 6-year anniversary of the Town Council acquiring the franchise for and ultimately saving the town centre Post Office from closure. Subsequently, the Town Council took over the lease of the premises, before arranging a complete refurbishment and official opening in July 2019.

Hailsham Town Council is believed to be the first council in the UK to operate a Post Office.