Hailsham Bonfire Society receives sponsorship fit for a king

In celebration of King Charles’ Coronation on Saturday, May 6, David Wilson Homes, which is building its Ersham Park development on Ersham Road, has supported the Hailsham Bonfire Society’s Coronation-themed Flaming Fun Day, which was held on Western Road Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 7.

Published 11th May 2023, 09:48 BST

Reformed and launched in 2005, Hailsham Bonfire Society has spent the best part of the last two decades organising local community events to celebrate Bonfire night. This year, the society have organised the town’s Coronation event, providing games, stalls, food, drink, amusements, local radio, grand raffle, Royal fancy dress and live music live music as entertainment, with the housebuilder’s £500 donation distributed across the event for the local residents.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director of David Wilson Homes, commented: “We are so pleased to hear that Hailsham Bonfire Society’s Coronation event was a great success, it is wonderful to see these events bringing communities together – despite some patchy weather! We hope everyone enjoyed their wider celebrations with friends and families over the bank holiday weekend.”

Tina Luff, fundraising secretary at Hailsham Bonfire Society, added: “The King’s Coronation was a great opportunity to bring the community together for a day of family entertainment helping to support our Bonfire torchlit and firework night, which will be on Saturday, October 21. David Wilson Southern Counties’ donation allowed us to boost our funding for our stalls and entertainment so we could put on the best event possible.”

