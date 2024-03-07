Hailsham care home honoured with prestigious national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
This independent accolade, awarded by carehome.co.uk, is based on heartfelt reviews from residents, their families, and friends, highlighting the exceptional care and support provided across its portfolio of care homes. With an impressive overall score of 9.6 out of 10, Aurem Care stands out for its commitment to excellence in care, compassion, and resident well-being.
The Top 20 Mid-Sized Care Group Award for Aurem Care is a testament to the outstanding service and dedication demonstrated by the staff at Hailsham House, who go above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of care for every resident. Reviews from family members and residents themselves paint a vivid picture of a caring, attentive, and supportive environment, where individual needs are met with kindness and professionalism.
One family member shared ‘The staff in the unit were always warm and welcoming when I visited my dad. They cared for him with kindness and compassion, and did their very best for him. The small lounge where we could go and spend time as a family was so nice. And the kettle indeed was always on. There wasn’t a visit where a cup of tea wasn’t offered. Dad loved the garden too, which is kept immaculate. And there are also lots of activities and events put on which I know he enjoyed. I would just like to say a very big thank you to you all on the unit for everything you did for Dad.’
Leah Marsh, chief executive of Aurem Care, expressed her pride in receiving the award, saying: "We are deeply honoured to be recognised for our dedication to providing the highest quality care. This award, which is all the more gratifying because it is based on the experiences of our residents and their families and friends, is a reflection of hard work and the loving, compassionate environment created for our residents every day. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of those we care for."Hailsham House manager Rui Santos said: “This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Hailsham House, who go above and beyond every single day. We’re also grateful for the support we receive from the company, which enables us to deliver the highest quality of care.”