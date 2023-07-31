Hailsham care home residents hand cash to charity

The resident at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home raised the money through a variety of activities including a blanket sale, getting friends and family involved.
Home Manager, Helena Barrow, said: “We are delighted that we could help make a difference by raising this money for Parkinson’s UK Hailsham Branch.
“It is very important to us that we reach out to the community and help make a difference to people’s lives.
“I know from my own work with people living with Parkinson’s that it can be a very challenging condition.
“This is just a small way we can help here at Abbots Wood Manor.”
The home already has an established relationship with the local Parkinson’s Branch having previously run clinics within the home to support people living with Parkinson’s.