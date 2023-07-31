Hailsham care home residents hand cash to charity

Big-hearted residents and staff at a Hailsham care home have donated nearly £100 to their local Parkinson’s UK branch. The resident at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home raised the money through a variety of activities including a blanket sale, getting friends and family involved.

Home Manager, Helena Barrow, said: “We are delighted that we could help make a difference by raising this money for Parkinson’s UK Hailsham Branch.

“It is very important to us that we reach out to the community and help make a difference to people’s lives.

“I know from my own work with people living with Parkinson’s that it can be a very challenging condition.

“This is just a small way we can help here at Abbots Wood Manor.”