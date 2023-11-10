Hailsham care home residents host Remembrance Day tribute

Hailsham care home residents were joined by members of the Royal British Legion for a special visit ahead of Remembrance Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, London Road, invited the guests from the local branch of the Royal British Legion to view their beautiful outdoor tribute.

The display was created to pay respect to the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbots Wood Manor’s Regional Community Relations Lead Richard Hollands said: “We were proud to welcome members of the Royal British Legion to our home to see our Remembrance Day Lone Soldier display.

Remembrance Day tribute

“The display is a moving tribute to those who have served to protect our democratic way of life.”

The poignant display was created by residents and staff.

Guests included Military Chaplain and President of the Hailsham Royal British Legion Reverend Peter Clark, and Chair of the Hailsham District Royal British Legion & Poppy Appeal organiser Elizabeth Snowden.

As well as enjoying the display, the guests sat down for tea and cake with a chance to chat with residents and staff at Abbots Wood Manor.Reverend Clark has promised to return to the home to talk about his time serving in the Forces.