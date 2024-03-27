Hailsham care workers share poems celebrating their work

Devoted care workers at a Hailsham care home have captured the meaning of their work in a selection of heartfelt poetry.Sreedhar Babu, Neli Ilieva and Kay Griffett, who work at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home on London Road, wrote poems about their vocations.
In Sreedhar’s poem, she described care work as ‘a tapestry of compassion, woven with pride’ and ‘a beacon of kindness in life’s twilight.’

Sreedhar, a homemaker at Abbots Wood Manor, also described carers as ‘guiding with love’ and wrote that ‘through shared stories, laughter and tears, they ease the burdens, calm the fears.’

Meanwhile, Head Chef Neli Ilieva wrote about the dual aspect of her work in ‘the kitchen of care’ where she ‘spreading joy to those who’ve lived so beautifully’.

Homemaker Sreedhar Babu shares her poem with resident Betty.Homemaker Sreedhar Babu shares her poem with resident Betty.
Neli wrote, “Each interaction, a chance to brighten their world, listening to stories, like treasures unfurled.”

Kay Griffett, the Wellbeing Coach at Abbots Wood Manor, talked about the variety of her work and how much she appreciates the chance to brighten the residents’ days.

Kay wrote, “I feel their love, and it means so much, And I try my best their hearts to touch.”

She also described how varied her work is by writing, “What do you do? The people ask, Well every day there’s a brand new task, Singing, dancing, artwork with style, my work is complete if I’ve made you smile.”

The residents were deeply touched to read the poetry, and Abbots Wood Manor’s Regional Community Relations Lead Richard Hollands said the poems struck a chord with colleagues.

Richard said: “It’s remarkable to read these beautiful poems that so eloquently describe the meaning and purpose of our work as care professionals.

“It really is a labour of love, as well as a job, and the poetry resonated with many of us here at Abbots Wood Manor, where the residents are the heart of our home.

“It was lovely to see our budding poets reading their poetry to the residents and how moved everybody was by what they wrote.”

