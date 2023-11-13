Hailsham councillors join veterans and residents in Remembrance

The Town Mayor took part in tributes at this year’s Service of Remembrance which was held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday [12 November], to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives.

Councillor Paul Holbrook joined other councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for the playing of the Last Post, observing of two-minute silence and laying of wreaths at 11am.

Prior to the Service, there was a Service held at Hailsham Parish Church, followed by a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets proceeding towards the war memorial in Vicarage Field.

Grateful to everyone who took time out to attend and remember the fallen, Councillor Holbrook said: "The Remembrance Service was an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them. It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

Remembrance Day Service 2023, Hailsham War Memorial