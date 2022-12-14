Hailsham Foodbank receives financial support this Christmas

This November, Hailsham Foodbank gave 652 emergency food parcels to local residents, with number expected to remain high into 2023. To help protect winter reserves, David Wilson Homes, who is building its Ersham Park development nearby, has donated £250 to the foodbank, aiming to boost food levels when supplies run low over Christmas.

Hailsham Foodbank has operated a system of referrals in order to deliver food parcels, which takes place twice weekly. The housebuilder’s donation will help to cover the costs of purchasing household essentials from the foodbank’s wish list, including tinned fruit, long-life dairy milk and toiletries.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Foodbanks are already seeing unprecedented levels of usage, with over 320,000 people in the UK turning to local services for the first time. This winter we wanted to help those directly affected in our local community and spread a little bit of festive cheer in time for Christmas. Our donation will alleviate some pressure on Hailsham Foodbank, helping to boost supply levels and prepare for the next few months of demand.”

Julie Coates, Foodbank Manager at Hailsham Foodbank, added: “The past few months have been incredibly challenging for those who already use our services, but we are also seeing new referrals every week. This donation will make a genuine difference to many residents under our umbrella of support, enabling us to fill the gaps in our supply levels. We would like to extend our thanks to David Wilson Southern Counties for its donation and encourage anyone who can give any spare food or warm items this winter to reach out to us to offer support.”

