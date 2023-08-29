Hailsham Heritage Walk and Quiz Trail: back by popular demand

Back again by popular demand, families in Hailsham and the surrounding area are invited to take part in a second heritage walk and quiz trail around the town as part of Hailsham Festival in September.

Organised in partnership with this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, the Hailsham Heritage Walk & Trail Quiz, which takes place between Saturday 9th September and Monday 25th September, will offer an enjoyable and educational experience for people of all ages and feature a self-guided walking tour, quiz trail and activities for children.

By following the directions on the Quiz Trail sheet provided, those taking part in the walk will follow a route around the town, visiting sites of historical and heritage importance, to seek the solutions to a series of questions dotted around the route. QR codes will be stationed at each site which when scanned with a smartphone will provide a link to further information and clues to quiz questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children under the age of 12 will receive a free Hailsham Heritage Walk Activity Leaflet, which will include games, various challenges, a scavenger hunt and more.

Hailsham Heritage Walk (& Quiz Trail)

Those who wish to participate in the event will need to pick up an entry pack from the Hailsham Heritage Centre & Museum (rear of Town Council Offices in Market Street) on Fridays and Saturdays (1oam-12.30pm) between the above dates.

Everyone taking part and to be eligible to enter associated competitions will need to purchase a copy of the Hailsham Heritage Trail Map & Guide, priced at £2 per person.

Prizes will be given for winners of the heritage quiz and children's activity leaflet lucky dip, details of which will be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Town Council staff, Hailsham Festival and members of Hailsham Historical Society invite people to take part in the walk exploring the town's eventful history," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "Those that do are guaranteed to enjoy the event, which includes a self-guided walk taking walkers on a fascinating journey around the historic sites of Hailsham, telling the story of the town's heritage."

"Those taking part will be in for a chance to win prizes through the quizzes and children's activities, which will be available to those purchase copies of the Hailsham Heritage Trail Map & Guide."

"Don't forget to dress for the weather on whichever day you decide to walk the trail, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a camera with you to take photos!"

Hailsham Heritage Trail Map & Guide

A range of buildings and other locations of interest of historical importance were identified by the Town Council, the majority of which have been included in the Trail which was launched in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide includes historical photos and a description of each of the 27 buildings or locations of interest that make up the Hailsham Heritage Trail. The map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts visiting such sites as ‘The Stone’, a Grade II listed building, originally built in the 1320s and probably the oldest house in the town and Hailsham Parish Church (formerly St Mary’s Parish Church), a Grade I listed building dating back to the early 15th century.

The Trail also covers the ‘Fleur de Lys/Inglenook’ in Market Street – which was originally built in the reign of Elizabeth I as part of the original hostelry of the town and ‘Cortlandt’ in George Street, a Grade II listed building originally occupied by American Philip van Cortlandt who fought on the British side in the American War of Independence, before ceasing to be a residence in 1932 when it was bought by the then Hailsham Rural District Council for use as offices.

Other sites of interest include the Old Court House, Hailsham Pavilion, Wellington Lodge, the old Village School and the site of the former Hailsham Railway Station.