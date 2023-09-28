Hailsham Lions to celebrate 53 years service to the local community

A local charity that has helped countless numbers of people in Hailsham and surrounding villages will hold a celebratory lunch to mark its 53rd anniversary on Sunday 19th November.

Members of the local community will be attending the Hailsham Lions Club event held, including past and present members and guest of honour the Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook.

The 'Toast of our Guests' will be proposed by the club’s President, after which the Mayor will deliver a response on behalf of Hailsham residents and organisations.

Since their establishment in 1970, Hailsham Lions Club members have worked on a variety of fundraising projects and events in the local community, donating all proceeds to local good causes. The group was chartered in September 1970 with the principal aim to help less fortunate people locally and regionally.

Hailsham Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook

Over the past 53 years, the Hailsham Lions have raised vital funds for various local groups including East Sussex Air Ambulance, as well as national and international causes such as the Tsunami Appeal, the Haiti Appeal and the Royal British Legion Wings Appeal.

Commenting on their efforts, Councillor Holbrook said: "The goal of the Lions Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those who can't help themselves and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community in its own right, the Lions have given hope and help to countless individuals and families through the years, and everyone who has been involved in the group’s various fundraising events should be applauded for this important work."