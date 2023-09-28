Hailsham Lions to celebrate 53 years service to the local community
Members of the local community will be attending the Hailsham Lions Club event held, including past and present members and guest of honour the Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook.
The 'Toast of our Guests' will be proposed by the club’s President, after which the Mayor will deliver a response on behalf of Hailsham residents and organisations.
Since their establishment in 1970, Hailsham Lions Club members have worked on a variety of fundraising projects and events in the local community, donating all proceeds to local good causes. The group was chartered in September 1970 with the principal aim to help less fortunate people locally and regionally.
Over the past 53 years, the Hailsham Lions have raised vital funds for various local groups including East Sussex Air Ambulance, as well as national and international causes such as the Tsunami Appeal, the Haiti Appeal and the Royal British Legion Wings Appeal.
Commenting on their efforts, Councillor Holbrook said: "The goal of the Lions Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those who can't help themselves and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community in its own right, the Lions have given hope and help to countless individuals and families through the years, and everyone who has been involved in the group’s various fundraising events should be applauded for this important work."
"The Hailsham Lions work tirelessly to serve and promote our community and keep the profile of the town high, often without the recognition they deserve. It's been a pleasure to meet club members and representatives at their functions and events throughout my tenure as Town Mayor, and I'm delighted to have been invited to attend this year's Charter Luncheon - a very important celebratory occasion in its own right."