Hailsham mayor attends Friday Night Project Christmas pottery glazing event

The Mayor of Hailsham attended a special Friday Night Project event at Belle's Pottery Studio recently [8 December], and helped young people decorate and glaze their own Christmas-themed pottery.

The pottery decorating class was just one of a variety of activities for young people planned for the Friday Night Project during the run up to Christmas. Other activities included ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, open ski, skiing lessons and ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, in addition to LaserQuest at the David Lloyd Centre.

A Christmas youth night event (years 6-11) is scheduled to take place at the James West Community Centre this Friday [15 December] from 6pm to 7.30pm, featuring games and activities, as well as party food, music, a Christmas outfit competition and more. The cost per person for the party is £1 and, with limited spaces remaining, parents are encouraged to book and pre-pay via the Hailsham Youth Service website.

The Friday Night Project, which is funded and managed Hailsham Youth Service and works with Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings, will continue to be a feature in young people’s social events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Friday Night Projects activity participants at Belle's Pottery Studio

"The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I'm confident it will continue to be successful well into the future," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

Cllr Holbrook has commended the Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council’s youth workers.

Cllr Holbrook commented: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision - including the Friday Night Project - and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team."

"It is a great achievement that the Town Council, its youth service and project partners continue to come together to give young people opportunities to engage in exciting recreational activities. Furthermore, since becoming mayor five years ago, it has been a pleasure to work with the youth service team."

"Their positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that the service has gone from strength to strength and continues to do so with not only the organisation of Friday Night Project and other recreational activities, but by improving the quality of life for local young people through the integrated provision of opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."