A £100 donation from the Mayor of Hailsham has been awarded to the Fighting Fit Boxing Academy, a local boxing club, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented a cheque to founder and CEO Hannah Isom, funds from which will go towards maintaining the academy's premises in Mill Road and any future community projects.

In his role as mayor, Cllr Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not use all of the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to local community, voluntary associations and charities, as well as other and other local initiatives.

"Hannah and her team do such marvellous work for the Hailsham community," said Cllr Holbrook. "The academy teaches boxing skills to women and children, but also provide structure by mentoring young people, instilling discipline, confidence and respect."

Mayor Paul Holbrook and Hannah Isom

"The Fighting Fit community project has many different members, a glowing track record of helping them in life and giving them hope, and offers something worthwhile with massive achievements to be attained for many individuals."

"I'm delighted to be able to support their good work by way of this small donation."

Established in January 2022 as a voluntary organisation, the Fighting Fit Boxing Academy is primarily focused on women only boxing, with a vision to promote the popular sport as well as helping others to access a fun and diverse way of improving fitness and mental health to those in the community.

Since September 2022, the academy has also been running junior and teens sessions to help provide a focus on positive behaviour, mental health and fitness, currently training up to 30 young people a week.