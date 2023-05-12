Hailsham mayor explores reopened Heritage Centre and Museum

The Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook, benefited from a tour of the Hailsham Heritage Centre & Museum, which has reopened to the public for the 2023 season.

Mayor Cllr Holbrook with museum custodians/volunteers

The heritage museum, located in Blackman’s Yard behind the Town Council offices in Market Street and run by local volunteers from the Hailsham Historical Society, houses a small but interesting display including a period kitchen, farming and agriculture, local historical items, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artifacts and memorabilia.

This year, the museum is opening on Fridays and Saturday mornings from 10am to 12.30pm from May through to the end of October. It has free admission and volunteers have been working hard during its closed season to improve the layout and the lighting. There is also a special Exhibition of Coronations from 1902 to 2023. and there are some changes and updates to the main displays.

After the tour of the museum, Cllr Holbrook said, "I think it’s important for towns to have heritage museums such as this for the simple reason that we live in an age where people tend to forget about their history but also find it very interesting when they learn about it."

"Our Heritage Centre has been at the heart of Hailsham for a long time and tells the story of the town’s history from its origins to the present day with some amazing displays and artifacts, and a wide range of materials for people researching their local or family history."

"I encourage everyone to come and visit the museum – volunteer staff look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far and sharing their knowledge of this eventful town with you!"

For more information on the Hailsham Heritage Centre & Museum contact the Chairman of the Hailsham Historical Society, Richard Goldsmith, on 01323 843102 or visit hailshamhistoricalsociety.co.uk.

