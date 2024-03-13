Hailsham mayor gives grant from allowance to local Wellbeing Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his role as mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not utilise all of the allowance and stated that he would present grants from what was remaining to nine local community groups, charities and other local initiatives.

Southdown operates seven wellbeing centres, located in Hailsham at Prospects House in George Street and other towns across East Sussex, providing a range of community-based mental health and wellbeing support to enable individuals to get well, stay well and prevent crisis.

The centres are part of a network of mental health recovery support called the East Sussex Community Network, and their team of friendly, trained Recovery Workers and Peer Support Workers work with people to develop a personalised wellbeing plan and support them to access activities and groups at the centres and in their local community.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with staff and clients of Southdown - Hailsham Wellbeing Centre

"I’m pleased to offer a £100 grant to Southdown - Hailsham Wellbeing Centre, which undertakes outstanding work in the community and is a great resource for anyone suffering with their mental health," said Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook.

"The Hailsham Wellbeing Centre delivers services for people experiencing a mental health crisis and those in need of advice or support, thus ensuring that nobody is left alone when they are most in need of help. As the mayor of our wonderful community-driven town, I am proud to be supportive of an organisation that values the mental health of every individual in the community."