Hailsham Mayor Making Donations to Local Charities and Community Groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In his role as mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events - and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor.

But in the previous financial year, he did not utilise all of the allowance and has stated that he will donate what was remaining to nine local community groups and charitable organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town councillors considered and agreed a request by Councillor Holbrook to re-allocate funds from the previous year’s Mayoral Allowance and donate £100 each to the following organisations:

Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook.

Hailsham Historical Society

Hailsham Festival

Hailsham Choral Society

Environment Hailsham

Charles Hunt Centre

Pass It On (In Your Community)

FrOGS (Friends of Grovelands School)

Medi Tech Trust

Southdown/Hailsham Wellbeing Centre

"The community and voluntary sector play a significant role within Hailsham, fulfilling a broad range of requirements for the local community," said Cllr Holbrook.

"The benefits that come from a having such a vibrant community and voluntary sector creates a number of positives for the town by providing services to those in need, volunteering for those who need to develop their life skills, as well as providing the means for people to become involved in their community or simply leisure opportunities."

"I am impressed by the work in the town by volunteers who help run these organisations and, having recognised and supported such organisations in the past wherever I can, I am certain that there are many unsung heroes upon who so much depends on the success of fundraising events and other vital work in the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From this, I am extremely pleased to be able to donate money from my mayoral allowance to some of our local, very important community groups and charitable organisations. Now more than ever, the charity and community services sector needs support to continue doing the great work they do every day."