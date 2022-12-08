Hailsham Mayor Presents Awards to Dedicated Volunteers

Dedicated volunteers from Hailsham and surrounding areas were recognised for their contribution to the community at a special awards ceremony held at the Charles Hunt Centre during their AGM today [8 December].

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Charles Hunt Centtre committee members

The Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Paul Holbrook presented the winners of this year’s Age Concern Volunteer Service Awards with their certificates.

In total there were nine accolades, including prizes to individual volunteers in recognition of their long-term dedication and commitment to voluntary work for older residents in the town. This year’s winners are: Jim Richards (5 years voluntary service); Mary Rowe (5 years voluntary service); Frankie Taylor (5 years voluntary service); Vera Connolly (10 years voluntary service); Doreen Harvey (10 years voluntary service); Pat Martin (10 years voluntary service); Bob Taylor (10 years voluntary service); Tanya Eade (20 years voluntary service); Una Lavender (25 years voluntary service).

Councillor Holbrook commented: "Congratulations to all the volunteers and those awarded today for their unstinting hard work and contribution to the Charles Hunt centre. I was delighted to present awards to the volunteers who have given their time and energy for the good of the community and give our warmest congratulations to them."

"Much of what has been achieved at the Centre has been the result of a considerable degree of enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers in delivering vital services that support older people in the community. These volunteers are ordinary people who do extraordinary work for the elderly and, through this annual Awards Presentation, it is fitting that their contribution is recognised."

The Charles Hunt Centre is an over 55s social club which remains totally self-financing, monies coming from fund raising events, donations and nominal profits from services and entertainment supplied to members.

Various entertainment is available most weekday afternoons between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, and lunches are available at 12noon Tuesday to Friday. Tea, coffee and snacks are available every morning.

