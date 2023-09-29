Hailsham mayor supports Macmillan charity coffee morning

The Mayor of Hailsham joined staff and visitors at Seaforth Surgery in Vicarage Lane and Stevens and Carter Estate Agents in the High Street this morning [29 September] for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, and is grateful to everyone who came along to show their support.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook attended both events and a whole range of tasty cakes, savoury snacks and coffees were on offer at both premises.

"It was a wonderful event, and once again the people in Hailsham showed their support, helping to raise money to fund Macmillan’s services," said Cllr Holbrook.

Macmillan Cancer Support's flagship fundraising event, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raises vital funds and now in its 33rd year and with the help of fundraisers in Hailsham, Macmillan hopes to beat money raised last year across the UK.

Funds from the event will go towards providing practical, financial and healthcare support to people affected by cancer, as well as independent, expert, up-to-date information services to meet the needs of people diagnosed with cancer.

Councillor Holbrook added: "Macmillan is such a wonderful organisation. It’s heart-warming to witness everyone getting involved with the charity, helping to raise money and awareness for a very worthy cause. Seaforth Surgery and Stevens & Carter have put so much hard work into fundraising for this important charity and I am delighted to see such a good turnout at today's Coffee Mornings."

"Nobody should have to face cancer alone and we should all be extremely grateful to the amazing people who fundraise for Macmillan. Every penny raised will provide vital support."