BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Hailsham mayor supports Macmillan charity coffee morning

The Mayor of Hailsham joined staff and visitors at Seaforth Surgery in Vicarage Lane and Stevens and Carter Estate Agents in the High Street this morning [29 September] for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, and is grateful to everyone who came along to show their support.
By Terry HallContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook attended both events and a whole range of tasty cakes, savoury snacks and coffees were on offer at both premises.

"It was a wonderful event, and once again the people in Hailsham showed their support, helping to raise money to fund Macmillan’s services," said Cllr Holbrook.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macmillan Cancer Support's flagship fundraising event, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raises vital funds and now in its 33rd year and with the help of fundraisers in Hailsham, Macmillan hopes to beat money raised last year across the UK.

Most Popular
Macmillan Charity Coffee Morning at Seaforth Surgery, HailshamMacmillan Charity Coffee Morning at Seaforth Surgery, Hailsham
Macmillan Charity Coffee Morning at Seaforth Surgery, Hailsham

Funds from the event will go towards providing practical, financial and healthcare support to people affected by cancer, as well as independent, expert, up-to-date information services to meet the needs of people diagnosed with cancer.

Councillor Holbrook added: "Macmillan is such a wonderful organisation. It’s heart-warming to witness everyone getting involved with the charity, helping to raise money and awareness for a very worthy cause. Seaforth Surgery and Stevens & Carter have put so much hard work into fundraising for this important charity and I am delighted to see such a good turnout at today's Coffee Mornings."

"Nobody should have to face cancer alone and we should all be extremely grateful to the amazing people who fundraise for Macmillan. Every penny raised will provide vital support."

For more information on the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraising events, visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportHailshamMayor