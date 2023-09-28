Hailsham Mayor to attend popular choral concert

The Mayor of Hailsham will be getting into the autumn spirit when he joins in the celebrations of the Hailsham Choral Society’s next concert, which will be held at St Saviour's Church in South Street, Eastbourne, on Saturday 11th November from 7.30pm.

The concert will feature a performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle (Little Solemn Mass) and will be conducted by Josik Kotz, with accompanists Colin Hughes and Andrew Wilson. The featured soloists at the concert will be Noa Lachman, Rebecca Hughes, Andrew Wicks and James Oldfield.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his Consort and wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended many of the Society’s concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. My wife Barbara and I are very grateful to the conductors and accompanists for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to attending the forthcoming autumn Rossino performance."

“The Society has a tradition of recruiting first-rate choristers and each and every member always put their heart and soul into the event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their concerts are always inspiring – and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of conductor Josik Kotz and his amazing accompanists and featured soloists."

Hailsham Choral Society performing at Hailsham Parish Church

Tickets cost £15 for adults in advance (£17 on the door) and £7.50 for under 18s (£8.50 on the door). Tickets are available from the Eastbourne Tourist Office and Crane & Co (Hailsham High Street), and via wegottickets.com or on the door.

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart. The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.