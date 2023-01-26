Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hailsham mayor to drop in at annual photographic show

The Hailsham Photographic Society is presenting its Annual Digital Audio-Visual Colour Show at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Friday 3rd March (7.30pm) and Saturday March 4 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

By Terry HallContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:20pm
Town Mayor & Hailsham Town Council Chairman Paul Holbrook
Town Mayor & Hailsham Town Council Chairman Paul Holbrook

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, will be attending the Friday evening performance and will present trophies to the winners.

The show is the Hailsham Photographic Society’s annual competition for the Best Audio-Visual sequence (pre-judged) and has always been well supported by the local community.

Hide Ad

The Colour Show features audio-visual productions, with Society members producing digital photography sequences and backing them with appropriate music, sound effects and narration. The exhibition includes a wide range of photography subjects, including holidays, wildlife, humour, documentaries and landscapes.

Most Popular

The Society has welcomed the Town Mayor in previous years to this major event in the Society's calendar, which has been held annually for over 50 years.

Hide Ad

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to a local charity as well as funding the Society's future events, and there will be an opportunity for fundraising and public awareness of the charity’s operations and achievements to date.

The Mayor will present the cheque to the charity on the Society's behalf on Friday and propose a vote of thanks at the end of the evening.

Hide Ad

"I’m delighted to be attending the Friday evening exhibition and look forward to meeting the competition entrants and viewing their individual sequences," said Councillor Holbrook, looking forward to the event. "The Annual Colour Show is intended to show members of the public what the Hailsham Photographic Society is all about, showcasing the extraordinary diversity and breadth of talent within their group. I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this event and see these amazing images for themselves."

The Hailsham Photographic Society is always delighted to receive new members and invite the public to attend one of their meetings where you can be sure of a warm welcome. For details, email [email protected]

Paul HolbrookHailshamMayor