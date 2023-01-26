Hailsham mayor to drop in at annual photographic show

The Hailsham Photographic Society is presenting its Annual Digital Audio-Visual Colour Show at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Friday 3rd March (7.30pm) and Saturday March 4 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

Town Mayor & Hailsham Town Council Chairman Paul Holbrook

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, will be attending the Friday evening performance and will present trophies to the winners.

The show is the Hailsham Photographic Society’s annual competition for the Best Audio-Visual sequence (pre-judged) and has always been well supported by the local community.

The Colour Show features audio-visual productions, with Society members producing digital photography sequences and backing them with appropriate music, sound effects and narration. The exhibition includes a wide range of photography subjects, including holidays, wildlife, humour, documentaries and landscapes.

The Society has welcomed the Town Mayor in previous years to this major event in the Society's calendar, which has been held annually for over 50 years.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to a local charity as well as funding the Society's future events, and there will be an opportunity for fundraising and public awareness of the charity’s operations and achievements to date.

The Mayor will present the cheque to the charity on the Society's behalf on Friday and propose a vote of thanks at the end of the evening.

"I’m delighted to be attending the Friday evening exhibition and look forward to meeting the competition entrants and viewing their individual sequences," said Councillor Holbrook, looking forward to the event. "The Annual Colour Show is intended to show members of the public what the Hailsham Photographic Society is all about, showcasing the extraordinary diversity and breadth of talent within their group. I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this event and see these amazing images for themselves."