Hailsham mayor urges residents to take up a sport

"Participate in local sports, stay active and share your sporting interests," said Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, who encourages residents to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and get involved in a specific sport by joining one of the many clubs which operate locally.
"Hailsham has a thriving sports community and is home to numerous clubs and groups suitable for people of all ages, each offering different ways to become more active and engage in activities with family members, friends, neighbours and co-workers, whilst supporting the local sports community at the same time."
"Many of Hailsham’s sports clubs offer sessions for complete beginners as well as more experienced participants and will look after all ages and abilities. Therefore, you don’t have to be experienced in a particular sport to get involved and become a member."
"It's also a great opportunity to share existing coaching or volunteering skills for the benefit of others and to make new friends, within a sporting environment."
"Your Town Council continues to work in partnership with Hailsham Active (formerly Hailsham & District Sports Alliance) and other agencies to increase our current sports facilities, whilst at the same time, supporting local sports clubs and organisations."
"There is a wide range of sports clubs in Hailsham suitable for various ages and abilities, all of which we are keen to see fully utilised. Many are looking for volunteers as well as members."
Details of sports clubs in Hailsham and surrounding villages, including membership enquiries and contact information are available on the Town Council's website (hailsham-tc.gov.uk/community-residents/clubs/) and on the Hailsham Active Facebook page: facebook.com/hailshamactive/.