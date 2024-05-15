Hailsham Post Office to launch online banking support hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the Town Council's bid to raise awareness of the availability of post office banking services for residents, a new support hub providing guidance on online banking will be launching in June.

The support sessions, taking place at the high street post office on weekdays (on an appointment basis), offers guidance on how to set up internet banking, online money transfers, paying bills online and setting up standing orders online, as well as printing of bank statements.

To book an appointment, please email [email protected]. The cost for hub attendees is £2 per person).

Further information on the new hub can be obtained in branch at the post office or from staff at their stall at the Hailsham Spring Market event taking place in Vicarage Field this Saturday [18 May].

Hailsham Post Office, High Street

Post Office Manager, Christian Moskal said: "Since taking over as manager recently, I can see that customers are very appreciative of the town centre post office - and that’s exactly what we want amid the closure of two more bank branches in Hailsham later this year."

"The Online Banking Support Hub is available for people of all ages and at all stages of life, focusing on helping people to setting up internet banking and manage their money well online. My colleagues and I are on hand in branch to help residents with their internet baking needs, including the printing of bank statements."

The Town Council, which operates the franchise for the town centre post office, has taken action in recent months to assure residents of the availability of post office banking services, ahead of the scheduled closure of the town's Halifax and Lloyd's branches in September.

Normal bank transactions can be carried out in branch, including business deposits. People can access their high street bank accounts at the post office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

However, customers cannot transfer money from their account at the Post Office, or get advice on savings, credit, mortgages or other forms of lending offered by your bank. For these, you will need to contact your bank direct or visit in-branch. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available online at https://www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking.

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "An increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches."