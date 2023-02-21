Hailsham recreation ground maintained to 'high standard' for residents and sports clubs

Hailsham Town Council continues to ensure that its flagship recreation ground is maintained to the highest standards for the local community.

Hailsham Recreation Ground in Western Road

The Hailsham Recreation Ground in Western Road, created in 1855 as a result of an Enclosure Award for the parish of Hailsham, currently includes a football pitch, four all-weather tennis courts and general recreation area (Beaconsfield, purchased by Hailsham Parish Council in the 1930s), a cricket pitch, sports pavilion and children’s play area.

The recreation ground is home to a number of active local sporting organisations, Hailsham Cricket Club being one of the oldest in East Sussex having been established in 1871. The club has been playing at their ground on Western Road in Hailsham ever since, and have on a number of occasions throughout their history won championship awards.

Hailsham Town Football Club, known as “The Stringers”, currently in the first division of the Sussex County Football League, still uses the recreation ground to this day, and Hailsham Tennis Club, which was established in 1905 has been based there for over 50 years.

The Hailsham MI Stoolball Team, formed in 2007, also plays at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

In 2020, the recreation ground benefited from the construction of a new all-weather perimeter path (of which the Town Council allocated over £137,000 from Section 106 developer contributions for leisure facilities), giving access around and through the park all year and suitable for walking, cycling and running.

More recently, the Town Council was awarded £58,333 from the Veolia Environmental Trust through the Landfill Communities Fund towards the cost of lighting the new perimeter footpath, work which will be carried out in the near future.

"The Western Road Recreation Ground is a much loved community site and provides local users with many opportunities to enjoy the vibrant open space for sport, leisure and other activities," said Town Clerk John Harrison.

"Hailsham Town Council holds great pride in its flagship open space and works hard work to ensure that the high standards expected from users of the facility are met. We endeavour to undertake necessary maintenance, repairs, restoration and improvement of the recreation ground and make it as accessible as possible for members of the local community."

"New members are always welcome to join the sports clubs who use the recreation ground."