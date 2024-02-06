Hailsham residents' newsletter available online and from collection points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'Our Hailsham', which is currently published three times a year (February, June and October) and includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events, is currently distributed to a small number of public outlets for display/collection by residents.

The latest newsletter is available to collect from the following locations:

Hailsham Town Council Offices (Market Street)

Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street)

Hailsham Library (Western Road)

James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)

Hailsham East Community Centre (Vega Close)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can still access the publication online as a downloadable Portable Document Format file via the Hailsham Town Council website and are invited to subscribe to receive a link to the latest newsletter when as and when it is published.

To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Those who subscribe will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.