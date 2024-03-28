Hailsham residents to benefit from additional noticeboards across the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the latest meeting of Full Council, members agreed to fund the installation of four new exterior public notice boards to complement existing advertising provision and further disseminate information to residents.

At a recent meeting of the Assets Management Committee, it was agreed that residents who may not have social media or be electronically connected should still be kept aware of important updates in the town. Residents will soon benefit from the installation of additional notice boards which will be used to display news on Town Council business, local community events, clubs and local voluntary association activities, as well as general information and details of initiatives or consultations taking place in the town.

Hailsham Town Council currently owns a few notice boards across the town, including those located in Vicarage Field (adjacent to the war memorial), the council offices in Market Street (reception window) and at Hailsham Country Park (southern car park).

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

It has been proposed that the new notice boards will be installed at the Western Road Recreation Ground (x1), Maurice Thornton Playing Fields (x1), Hailsham Country Park (x2) and outside the James West Community Centre (x1) in order to improve how the Town Council communicates with residents.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee said: "With a significant number of local residents using the internet and social media platforms on a daily basis, much information is shared electronically. However, the last thing we want is for residents who do not use smart phones, tablets or computers to miss out on community information."

"Whilst we already maintain notice boards in the town, we realise that we need to install more to ensure that as many people as possible are kept up-to-date on local information, including Town Council meetings, town events, public engagement opportunities and more."

In addition to installing the notice boards, the Town Council will be setting up a digital notice board facility in its public reception area situated in Market Street, as well as replacing old and outdated external signage/branding with new and improved signs on key Town Council-maintained land.